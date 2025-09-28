PM Modi praises RSS in Mann Ki Baat

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Vijayadashami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, praised the role of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), with which he was associated as a pracharak in the early days of his life.

"In the next few days, we will be celebrating Vijayadashami. This Vijayadashami is special for another reason. This day marks 100 years of the foundation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. This journey of a century is as amazing and unprecedented as it is inspiring. When the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was founded 100 years ago, the country had been bound by the chains of slavery for centuries", PM Modi said.

He went on to add, "This centuries-long slavery had deeply hurt our self-respect and self-confidence. The world's oldest civilisation was being made to face an identity crisis. Our countrymen were becoming victims of an inferiority complex. Therefore, along with the country's independence, it was also important that the country be freed from intellectual slavery. In this context, the most revered Dr. Hedgewar began to ponder over this issue; and for this herculean task, he founded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami in 1925."

The Prime Minister continued, saying that after the passing of Dr Hedgewar, "Param Poojya Guruji carried forward this great yagya of service to the nation. Param Poojya Guruji used to say, 'Rashtraya Swaha, Idam Rashtraya Idam Na Mam,' (This is not mine, this belongs to the nation). It inspires us to rise above self-interest and embrace dedication to the nation. This statement by Guruji Golwalkar has shown millions of volunteers the path of sacrifice and service. This spirit of sacrifice, service, and the discipline it teaches is the true strength of the Sangh."

He further stated, "Today, the RSS has been relentlessly and tirelessly engaged in national service for over a hundred years. That is why, we see, whenever a natural disaster strikes anywhere in the country, RSS volunteers are the first to reach there. This spirit of 'nation first' always remains paramount in every action and every endeavour of millions of volunteers."