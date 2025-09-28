Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda in critical condition after bike accident

CHANDIGARH: Punjabi singer, 35-year-old Rajvir Jawanda, who was injured in a bike accident yesterday in Himachal Pradesh, continues to remain critical.
He sustained brutal head and spine injuries and was rushed and admitted to Fortis hospital in Mohali.
Many political leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and several Punjabi artistes, reached the hospital today to inquire about his health.
Sources said that the accident took place on the Baddi Nalagarh road in Solan of Himachal Pradesh while going to Shimla, where he lost control of the bike as he was reported to have been hit by two bulls.
Jawanda was first taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors confirmed that he suffered a head and spine injury and also went into cardiac arrest.
He was later referred to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, in an 'extremely critical' condition. The singer was put on ventilator support.
On arrival, he was immediately assessed by emergency and neurosurgery teams, placed on advanced life support, and is currently on ventilator support under close monitoring.
In a statement, Fortis Hospital said the singer is still on ventilator support. "He is under close monitoring and management by the multidisciplinary team comprising neurosurgery and critical care specialists,” it said.
Hailing from Pona village in Jagraon of Ludhiana, he had risen to fame with the song `Kali Jawande Di’.
Jawanda is also known for his songs ‘Tu dis penda’, ‘Khush reha kar’, ‘Sardari’, ‘Surname’, ‘Afreen’, ‘Landlord’, ‘Down to earth’ and ‘Kangani’.
He also acted in Gippy Grewal-starrer ‘Subedar Joginder Singh’ in 2018, ‘Jind Jaan’ in 2019 and ‘Mindo Taseeldarni’ in 2019.
Meanwhile, locals performed an ardas (prayer) for Jawanda’s recovery at a gurdwara in his native village.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the hospital to inquire about his health. Mann said he met Jawanda’s mother and his wife at the hospital.
Mann also requested the public not to spread rumours about his health on social media.
He further said the singer’s fans across the world are praying for his recovery. "More expert doctors, including from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, were being consulted, ‘’ he said.
While Ravneet Singh Bittu also met the family members of the singer at the hospital and prayed that he gets well soon. "He has suffered a head injury, it takes time to recover,’’ he added.
Also several Punjabi artistes reached the hospital today to inquire about health of Jawanda and have appealed to people to pray for the singer’s speedy recovery.
Singers Kanwar Grewal, Gurdas Mann, and Babbu Mann made an appeal to people to pray for Jawanda.
Grewal, who was at the hospital, said Jawanda was getting the best treatment. “Pray for him so that he gets well soon,” he said.
Singer Surjit Bhullar and actor-singer Ranjit Bawa also visited the hospital.
Punjabi actor and AAP leader Sonia Mann also visited the hospital and urged people not to spread rumours about his health. Singer Tarsem Jassar said everyone must pray to the Almighty so that Jawanda recovers quickly.