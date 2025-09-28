Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda in critical condition after bike accident

CHANDIGARH: Punjabi singer, 35-year-old Rajvir Jawanda, who was injured in a bike accident yesterday in Himachal Pradesh, continues to remain critical.

He sustained brutal head and spine injuries and was rushed and admitted to Fortis hospital in Mohali.

Many political leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and several Punjabi artistes, reached the hospital today to inquire about his health.

Sources said that the accident took place on the Baddi Nalagarh road in Solan of Himachal Pradesh while going to Shimla, where he lost control of the bike as he was reported to have been hit by two bulls.

Jawanda was first taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors confirmed that he suffered a head and spine injury and also went into cardiac arrest.

He was later referred to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, in an 'extremely critical' condition. The singer was put on ventilator support.

On arrival, he was immediately assessed by emergency and neurosurgery teams, placed on advanced life support, and is currently on ventilator support under close monitoring.

In a statement, Fortis Hospital said the singer is still on ventilator support. "He is under close monitoring and management by the multidisciplinary team comprising neurosurgery and critical care specialists,” it said.

Hailing from Pona village in Jagraon of Ludhiana, he had risen to fame with the song `Kali Jawande Di’.