Rare nesting of Pallid Fish Eagle among 30 raptor species documented in Corbett Tiger Reserve

DEHRADUN: The famed Uttarakhand’s Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR), renowned globally for its majestic tigers, is proving to be an equally crucial sanctuary for avian predators.
A preliminary survey conducted jointly by the State Forest Department and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has revealed the presence of an astonishing 30 species of raptors within the reserve’s boundaries.
The initial phase of the survey, which aimed to catalogue the predatory bird population, concluded about two months ago, with the next phase currently underway. The findings have brought significant cheer to the Uttarakhand Forest Department.
The survey confirmed that CTR is home to these raptors, with evidence allegedly suggesting permanent residency for several. Crucially, nests belonging to nine different raptor species have been documented.
Among the significant finds is the nest of the Pallid Fish Eagle, a species rarely observed nesting in the region.
Dr Saket Badola, Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve, spoke exclusively to this newspaper about the importance of the discovery. “Despite vultures being critically endangered, nearly all their species are present in CTR,” Dr Badola stated.
“Furthermore, finding nests for nine other species indicates that these birds are actively breeding here. This area remains a safe habitat for many threatened species.”
He added that the ongoing survey is focused on collecting detailed data, including species profiles, population counts, and nesting specifics for these birds of prey.
The initial survey has already documented several threatened species, including the Red-Headed Vulture, Indian Spotted Eagle, White-Rumped Vulture, Egyptian Vulture and the Indian Vulture.
Nests belonging to species such as the Crested Serpent Eagle and Hawk Eagle were also located.
Wildlife expert Ranganath Pandey noted the historical decline in vulture populations, often attributed to habitat disruption and the use of veterinary drugs in livestock.
“The fact that we are finding nests here signals that CTR offers a superior and protected habitat,” Pandey commented. The discovery reinforces the reserve’s status as a vital ecological corridor, not just for big cats, but for India’s struggling bird of prey communities as well.