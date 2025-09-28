Rare nesting of Pallid Fish Eagle among 30 raptor species documented in Corbett Tiger Reserve

DEHRADUN: The famed Uttarakhand’s Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR), renowned globally for its majestic tigers, is proving to be an equally crucial sanctuary for avian predators.

A preliminary survey conducted jointly by the State Forest Department and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has revealed the presence of an astonishing 30 species of raptors within the reserve’s boundaries.

The initial phase of the survey, which aimed to catalogue the predatory bird population, concluded about two months ago, with the next phase currently underway. The findings have brought significant cheer to the Uttarakhand Forest Department.

The survey confirmed that CTR is home to these raptors, with evidence allegedly suggesting permanent residency for several. Crucially, nests belonging to nine different raptor species have been documented.

Among the significant finds is the nest of the Pallid Fish Eagle, a species rarely observed nesting in the region.

Dr Saket Badola, Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve, spoke exclusively to this newspaper about the importance of the discovery. “Despite vultures being critically endangered, nearly all their species are present in CTR,” Dr Badola stated.