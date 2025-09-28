Road crash in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri leaves five dead

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: At least five people, including a two-year-old child, were killed and ten others seriously injured on Sunday when a van collided head-on with a state roadways bus here, police said.

The accident took place in Kheri town when a van carrying about 15 passengers crashed into a bus travelling in the opposite direction, police said.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Sunil (25), the van driver, a resident of Pipariya village, and two-year-old Sarafraj from Dateli village, police said. Efforts are on to identify the remaining three deceased.

Seven seriously injured persons were immediately transferred to Lucknow, while the remaining three are receiving treatment at the district hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident.