Spiti Valley becomes India’s first cold desert biosphere reserve under UNESCO’s Man, Biosphere Programme

CHANDIGARH: The Spiti Valley of Lahaul-Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh, perched high in the Trans-Himalayan region, has been recognised as India’s first Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve under UNESCO’s prestigious Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme.

It is among the 26 new biosphere reserves designated across several countries. With this inclusion, India now has 13 biosphere reserves in the MAB Network.

The recognition was formally conferred during the 37th International Coordinating Council (MAB-ICC) meeting held in Hangzhou, China, from September 26 to 28.

Encompassing windswept plateaus, glacial valleys, alpine lakes and rugged high-altitude deserts, it is one of the coldest and driest ecosystems in the World Network of Biosphere Reserves (WNBR).

“UNESCO designates 26 new biosphere reserves across 21 countries – the highest number in 20 years. The World Network of Biosphere Reserves now includes 785 sites in 142 countries, with an additional one million sq km of natural areas brought under protection since 2018 – equivalent to the size of Bolivia,” the world body said in a statement.

The Spiti Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve spans a geographical area of 7,770 square kilometres, covering the entire Spiti Wildlife Division (7,591 sq km) and adjoining parts of the Lahaul Forest Division, including Baralacha Pass, Bharatpur and Sarchu (179 sq km).

Situated at altitudes ranging from 3,300 to 6,600 metres, the Reserve falls within the Trans-Himalaya biogeographic province of the Indian Himalaya. The reserve is structured into three zones: a 2,665 sq km core zone, a 3,977 sq km buffer zone and a 1,128 sq km transition zone.