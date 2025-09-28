Suspected honour killing: Class XII girl shot dead, body found in MP’s Kuwari river

BHOPAL: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 19-year-old Class XII student was allegedly shot dead inside her home and her body allegedly dumped in the Kuwari river in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district.

Divya Sikarwar, who belonged to a caste Hindu Kshatriya family, was reportedly shot in the head at her home in Shiv Nagar on the night of September 24. According to reports she is believed to have had a friendship with a youth from a backward caste.

Morena district police received a call on Saturday reporting the girl’s disappearance and possible killing. A team questioned Divya’s parents, while her younger brother and sister, both minors, are reported missing.

The parents repeatedly changed their statements, initially claiming she died after coming in contact with a ceiling fan and later suggesting suicide.

Police subsequently took Divya’s father, Bharat Sikarwar, to the Kuwari river near their native village under Bagchini police station, about 30 km from Morena city. He admitted transporting the body in a car, covering it with a plastic sheet, tying a stone to it, and dumping it in the river.