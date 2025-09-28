Technical glitches at PM Modi’s Banswara rally cost Rajasthan IT Secretary Archana Singh her post

JAIPUR: Senior IAS officer Archana Singh has been removed from her post as Secretary of the Information Technology and Communications (IT&C) Department in Rajasthan after technical glitches marred Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Banswara on Thursday.

When the Prime Minister arrived at the venue, the video system reportedly failed and the live feed was interrupted for nearly 10 minutes. Audio problems also surfaced during his interaction with farmers.

These lapses have cost Archana Singh her post, and she has now been placed on Awaiting Posting Orders (APO) status. Under this status, an officer is relieved from their current position but is not yet given a new assignment.

The official order issued by the Personnel Department cited “administrative reasons” for her removal. However, speculation in bureaucratic circles suggests the glitches were viewed as negligence. The decision has created unease within the state bureaucracy.

Archana Singh, a 2004-batch IAS officer, has previously served in several key departments in Rajasthan. Until her removal, she was heading the Department of Information Technology (DOIT) and is now awaiting a fresh posting.