3 Naxalites carrying total bounty of Rs 14 lakh gunned down in Chhattisgarh

KANKER: Three Naxalites carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 14 lakh were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday, a senior police official said.

The gun battle took place on a forested hill near Chhindkhadak village along the border of Kanker and Gariaband districts, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation in the morning, Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela told PTI.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police, from Kanker and Gariaband, and the Border Security Force (BSF) were involved in the operation, he said.