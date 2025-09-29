14 surrender amid crackdown in Leh; curfew and net ban on

SRINAGAR: Amid the crackdown by police following the mob violence in Leh on statehood and 6th Schedule demand on September 24, which resulted in the deaths of four people and injuries to 80 others, at least 14 individuals have surrendered to the court.

Those surrendered include a former Congress MLA, three councillors (some from the Congress party), and leaders from the Leh Apex Body (LAB). As the curfew remained in force in Leh with no relaxations, the Lt Governor warned that strict action will be taken against those trying to incite violence or create unrest.

According to Leh Apex Body (LAB)’s legal advisor Haji Ghulam Mustafa, 12 people, including three councillors, vice president Ladakh Buddhist Association ( LBA ) Leh, office-bearers of LAB surrendered before the court on Saturday. “Two others, including ex Congress MAL Deldan Namgyal and councillor Tundup Nubu Cheetah surrendered before the court on September 26,” he said.