AAP MLA distributes free onions in Gujarat's Jamjodhpur to protest price crash; experts warn of further fall

AHMEDABAD: Onions have triggered a political storm in Gujarat, with angry farmers in Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel's hometown taking to the streets over crashing prices that have plunged them into deep losses.

In an interesting show of protest, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Hemant Khawa distributed free onions in the roads of Jamjodhpur. He blamed the state government for failing to protect the farmers.

The protest comes against the backdrop of heavy rains that damaged groundnut crops, a glut of onions from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and the absence of MSP or export policy, pushing farmers to the brink of financial ruin.

Already suffering from groundnut crop losses, farmers were hit harder as wholesale onion prices crashed from Rs 20–25 per kg to just Rs 10. Many were forced to sell their produce at Rs 3–7 per kg, far below the production cost of Rs 10.

Leading the charge, Khawa turned the farmers’ plight into a sharp political flashpoint.

In addition to distributing free onions to traders, rickshaw pullers, and drivers on the streets, Khawa also organised a mass rally with farmers.