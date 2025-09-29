African held in Delhi for duping over 100 women after posing as UK-based Korean trader

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old African was arrested in Delhi for allegedly duping over 100 women after impersonating as a UK-based Korean jewellery businessman and luring them with false promises of a personal relationship and business collaboration, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Stephane alias K Cee Dominic, a resident of Tilak Nagar.

A case was registered on September 24 on the complaint of a woman alleging that she came into contact with Duck Young through a language-exchange app, which helps users practice languages by chatting with native speakers around the world. The suspect introduced himself as a UK-based Korean jewellery businessman.

After gaining her trust, he claimed that he had arrived at Mumbai Airport but was detained by immigration officers for travelling to India without his medical facility card. Thereafter, she received calls from two Indian mobile numbers where the callers impersonated themselves as immigration officials and demanded money for clearance. She transferred Rs 48,500 through UPI. Later, another demand of Rs 2 lakh was made, but she refused, a senior police officer said.