Ahmedabad Diary | CR Patil in BJP’s national president post race?

Speculation is rife in Gujarat’s political circles as BJP leader and Union Water Resources Minister CR Patil emerges as a contender for the party’s national president post. Patil’s presence alongside Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent Surat visit has fuelled buzz among party workers, who believe his elevation would boost Gujarat’s clout after PM Narendra Modi and Shah. With JP Nadda’s term ending, Patil’s consistent electoral success in Gujarat, strong internal party grip, and close ties with top leadership strengthen his prospects. Enthusiasm is high in Navsari, where workers see this as Gujarat’s rising dominance in national politics.

Viral clip sparks political storm in Gujarat BJP

A leaked audio clip allegedly featuring Gujarat BJP chief C.R. Patil and Amreli MLA, Assembly Deputy Dandak Kaushik Vekaria, has ignited political turmoil in Saurashtra. Vekaria, already under scrutiny in the Amreli letter scandal, is heard discussing internal matters with Patil. In the clip, Patil reportedly scolds Vekaria for ignoring his calls and warns, “A fort doesn’t fall at once; it crumbles gradually. I raised you, but if you don’t take care, there will be trouble — you have many enemies.” However there is no proof about the authenticity of the clip but it definitely has intensified factional rifts within the party, creating a fresh challenge for the BJP leadership.