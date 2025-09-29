Ahmedabad Diary | CR Patil in BJP’s national president post race?

Speculation is rife in Gujarat’s political circles as BJP leader and Union Water Resources Minister CR Patil emerges as a contender for the party’s national president post. Patil’s presence alongside Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent Surat visit has fuelled buzz among party workers, who believe his elevation would boost Gujarat’s clout after PM Narendra Modi and Shah. With JP Nadda’s term ending, Patil’s consistent electoral success in Gujarat, strong internal party grip, and close ties with top leadership strengthen his prospects. Enthusiasm is high in Navsari, where workers see this as Gujarat’s rising dominance in national politics.
Viral clip sparks political storm in Gujarat BJP
A leaked audio clip allegedly featuring Gujarat BJP chief C.R. Patil and Amreli MLA, Assembly Deputy Dandak Kaushik Vekaria, has ignited political turmoil in Saurashtra. Vekaria, already under scrutiny in the Amreli letter scandal, is heard discussing internal matters with Patil. In the clip, Patil reportedly scolds Vekaria for ignoring his calls and warns, “A fort doesn’t fall at once; it crumbles gradually. I raised you, but if you don’t take care, there will be trouble — you have many enemies.” However there is no proof about the authenticity of the clip but it definitely has intensified factional rifts within the party, creating a fresh challenge for the BJP leadership.
When a politician came clean about his lies
In a sensational revelation, BJP leader Prithviraj Patel of Idar, Gujarat, publicly admitted to spreading false propaganda in 1995 against Congress Leader Karsandana Sasoneri, falsely claiming he owned a hotel in Goa, which led to Sasoneri’s election defeat. Speaking at a retirement ceremony, Patel also attacked Dharamsala member Ramana Lavo Rao, accusing him of planning to build a hotel without selling land worth `13 crore. Patel confessed mistakes are part of politics and discipline needed to win elections. Ironically, while Patel later downplayed his words, his candid confession went viral.
Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com