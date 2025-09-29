Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee given clean chit in Kedarnath gold plating controversy

DEHRADUN: A high-level inquiry ordered by the Uttarakhand government into the alleged irregularities surrounding the gold plating of the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath Dham has found no wrongdoing by the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC). The investigation, headed by Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, stated clearly that the 'BKTC neither purchased nor installed the gold itself.'

Instead, the committee provided necessary cooperation to the donor facilitating the work, as directed by the state government. RTI activist Anil Semwal had sought details from the State's Tourism and Religious Affairs Department regarding the gold plating of Kedarnath temple's sanctum sanctorum under various points. In response, the Tourism Department has sent the applicant the correspondence pending at the government level and the investigation report of the Garhwal Commissioner.

Commissioner Pandey, appointed as the inquiry officer, conducted a site inspection and reviewed the records. In his final report, he noted, "The entire process followed established protocols."