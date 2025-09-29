BJP may drop 18 MLAs as Shah crafts Bihar strategy

NEW DELHI: The BJP is expected to drop more than 18 MLAs in Bihar as it prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections, amid reports of growing anti-incumbency sentiment against several long-serving legislators.

Party sources have indicated that the party has largely finalised its list of candidates, with a formal announcement likely to follow the expected release of the election schedule by the Election Commission of India (EC) after October 6.

According to a senior BJP functionary in Bihar, Union Home Minister and the party’s chief strategist Amit Shah has held detailed discussions regarding candidate selection for over 145-150 Assembly constituencies. These include key districts such as Bettiah, Samastipur, Araria and several seats in the Seemanchal region.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the BJP had narrowly lost in nearly 35 constituencies, including Muzaffarpur, Kishanganj, Siwan, Sonpur, Raghopur, Bhagalpur, Danapur and Maner. Raghopur is currently represented by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the LoP in Bihar.

In Maner, BJP’s national OBC Morcha general secretary and a well-educated party leader Nikhil Anand, who had contested the last election also, is reportedly gaining significant traction ahead of the polls. His consistent public outreach and year-round accessibility have made him a strong contender against the RJD MLA Bhai Birendra. Within BJP circles, there is a buzz that several sitting MLAs, particularly those facing strong anti-incumbency sentiment, will be dropped in favour of fresh faces.