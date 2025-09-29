BSF plans radar-mounted drones for surveillance

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF) with the help of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is developing drone mounted radar systems, which will be used by troopers for surveillance along India’s western and eastern frontiers without crossing the borders, officials said on Sunday.

They said that the ISRO would assist the BSF in developing drone-based radars, as it is considering fitting small radars onto drones, which would be crucial for border surveillance and understanding enemy movements.

The officials also confirmed that the system is developed. The BSF, which is known as India’s first line of defence, will manufacture the sensitive equipment on its own at at its Tekanpur Academy situated in Madhya Pradesh.

A senior BSF officer told this newspaper that the experience, which the force gathered during ‘Operation Sindoor’, led us to understand the role of drones in future warfare and keeping this in view we have set up a School of Drone Warfare at the BSF Tekanpur Academy”.

“The BSF has been in talks with the ISRO. Now, the ISRO will assist the force in developing drone-based radars. The BSF is also considering fitting small radars onto drones, which would be crucial for border surveillance and understanding enemy movements. In the coming few months, BSF will also start manufacturing radar-equipped drones on its own,” the officer said.