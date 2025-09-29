Cancel Dussehra rally, redirect funds for flood victims: BJP to Uddhav Thackeray

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP's chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye on Monday demanded that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray cancel his party's annual Dussehra rally and utilise the expenditure for flood relief in Marathwada.

When Thackeray was the state's chief minister, he "failed to act and remained at home", Upadhye alleged, adding that this is the time to "atone".

Several parts of Maharashtra, including the usually drone-prone Marathwada region, have been battered by heavy rains, causing floods and widespread damage.

Holding the Dussehra rally is a long-standing tradition for Thackeray and the Sena. This year, he is also slated to address the rally at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai on the occasion of Dussehra on October 2.

"Marathwada is reeling under severe floods, with people losing everything.

Thackeray has already toured five districts for three hours and expressed anguish at the pain and suffering of the affected. Now is the time for action.

He should cancel the Dussehra rally and spend that amount for flood victims. That would give meaning to his expressions of sympathy," Upadhye said in a post on X.