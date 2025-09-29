Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon emerges best in non-traditional belt, tops in the country on coconut production

RAIPUR: Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh has recorded the highest production of coconuts in the non-traditional belt of the country.

Kondagaon district is among the 11 Demonstrations cum Seed Production (DSP) farms owned and run by the Centre under the ministry of Agriculture.

Usually the southern states excel in coconut production and collectively contribute a significant majority of the yields in the country.

Spread across 100 acres of land, the farm has over 6000 coconut trees with 18 varieties, among them the tall, dwarf and hybrid ones are most common. Over 3 lakh coconuts are produced annually from Kondagaon DSP farm.

“Among the 11 DSP farms administered by the Coconut Development Board (CDB) under the ministry of agriculture, the Kopabeda-based in Kondagaon has secured first position in terms of coconut production. The annual income of the Board from this farm is over one crore. Here we also produce around 50 thousand seedlings of coconut every year for sale to farmers and in other adjoining states,” I C Katiyar, assistant director (CDB) told TNIE.

The quality of cultivation led to phenomenal success, the officer added.