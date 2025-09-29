DGCA proposes strict penalties for drunk pilots including licence cancellation for repeat offenders

NEW DELHI: A massive step towards ensuring safer air travel for all has been taken by the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). It has proposed various stringent punishments for cockpit crew who report for duty drunk, including cancellation of the licence for repeat offenders.

In a notification made public last week, the regulator stated that alcohol present in the body, even in small quantities, jeopardises flight safety on several counts and adversely affects an aviator even in the hangover period.

It has proposed enforcing these actions in the case of violations detected before the departure of a flight (pre-flight) during the breath-analyser test. The biggest punishment the DGCA has proposed is the cancellation of the license or the approval to fly in the case of any individual who tests positive for the third time during the breath-analyser tests. Testing positive for alcohol twice would result in a three-year suspension of the licence, while testing positive for the first time would result in a three-month licence suspension. Skipping such tests would also be treated with much seriousness.

Similar penalties have been proposed for post-flight alcohol tests, with the maximum punishment being cancellation of the licence or approval. Action under the Aircraft Rules 1977 would be initiated if a crew member tests positive a second time.