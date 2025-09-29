Five killed in collision between two cars in Kurukshetra

KURUKSHETRA: Five people were killed in a head-on collision between two cars on the Kaithal–Kurukshetra road, around 8 kilometres from here, on Monday morning, police said.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Adarsh Police Station, Dinesh Singh, stated that the accident occurred around 7 am near Ghararsi village and is believed to have been caused by overspeeding.
“The impact was so severe that both vehicles were completely mangled. Locals had to cut open the car doors to rescue those trapped inside,” Singh said.
One of the cars, carrying six passengers from Bubka village in Ambala, sustained significant damage in the collision. Five of its occupants died on the spot.
The deceased were identified as:
Praveen, son of Swaraj
Pawan and Rajendra, sons of Bal Kishan
Urmila, wife of Pawan
Suman, wife of Sanjay
Another passenger, 18-year-old Vanshika, suffered serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.
Four people travelling in the other car were also injured. They were identified as:
Santosh (45), wife of Dharampal and resident of Papanawa Jati Road
Rishipal (55), son of Karm Singh
Leela Devi (52), wife of Rishipal
Praveen (40), son of Jita Ram
The group was reportedly en route to Mulana in Ambala for medical treatment. It is learnt that Leela Devi had recently undergone surgery and was being taken for a follow-up consultation.
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, while the injured have been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital for treatment, police added.