Five killed in collision between two cars in Kurukshetra

KURUKSHETRA: Five people were killed in a head-on collision between two cars on the Kaithal–Kurukshetra road, around 8 kilometres from here, on Monday morning, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Adarsh Police Station, Dinesh Singh, stated that the accident occurred around 7 am near Ghararsi village and is believed to have been caused by overspeeding.

“The impact was so severe that both vehicles were completely mangled. Locals had to cut open the car doors to rescue those trapped inside,” Singh said.

One of the cars, carrying six passengers from Bubka village in Ambala, sustained significant damage in the collision. Five of its occupants died on the spot.