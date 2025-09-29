Five-year-old electrocuted at garba pandal in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A five-year-old boy, Hasan Shah, was electrocuted after coming in contact with an iron pipe near the entrance of a garba pandal in western Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening, when the minor, while playing outside his house, went to the nearby garba pandal and came in contact with an iron pipe near the entrance of the pandal.

With electric current running into the concerned metallic pipe, possibly due to defective electric connections in the pandal, the minor suffered electric shock and fell unconscious.

Coming to know about the incident over the phone, Hasan’s family rushed to the spot and took the minor to the Ratlam District Hospital, where the doctors declared the boy dead.

Angered over the incident, the boy’s family and other members of the minority community protested, demanding sternest action against the wrongdoers.

While confirming the incident, the Ratlam district police superintendent Amit Kumar told the TNIE that a case of causing death by negligence has been registered at the city’s Station Road police station under Section 106 BNS against five organisers of the garba event in Arjun Nagar area.

The five men booked in connection with the tragic incident, including Jitendra Bairagi, Ajay Bairagi, Chetan Bairagi, Dharmendra Verma and Rahul Hada.

As per another Ratlam police officer, the role of the local electricity department staff in the negligence will also be probed.