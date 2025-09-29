Former CM Hooda named Haryana CLP leader, Rao Narender Singh appointed state Congress chief

CHANDIGARH: After nearly 11 months of uncertainty, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been appointed leader of the Congress legislative party in Haryana, making him the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly. Rao Narender Singh, an OBC leader, has been appointed president of the Haryana Congress.

Sources said that nearly a year after losing the assembly polls, the Congress appointed Rao Narender, who has decades of political experience, including serving as health minister in the Hooda cabinet and as a three-time MLA.

As Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president, Rao, an OBC leader from the Ahirwal region of southern Haryana covering Rewari, Mahendragarh, and Gurugram, represents the party’s outreach to the OBC voter base, which had tilted towards the BJP in last year’s assembly elections, where the saffron party won ten out of eleven seats, and in 2014, won all 11 seats.