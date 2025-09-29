'Godman' Chaitanyanand Saraswati taken to Delhi campus to point out crime scenes; aide who threatened parent held

NEW DELHI: Chaitanyanand Saraswati, a self-styled godman accused of sexually harassing 17 female students at a private institute here, was taken to its campus on Monday for pointing out locations where he allegedly used to call his victims, police said.

An associate of Saraswati, 38-year-old Hari Singh Kopkoti of Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, was also arrested for allegedly threatening the father of one of the victims on September 14.

Saraswati, 62, was arrested early Sunday from a hotel in Agra and brought to the campus where he had earlier served as chairman.

"... The accused was taken to the institute to point out the places, particularly his office and room where he stayed and used to call female students to meet him. A search was conducted to collect incriminating evidence, if any," a police officer said.

He was asked about CCTVs on the campus and hostels, and cameras outside hostel bathrooms as well, whose footage was directly accessible on one of the mobile phones recovered from him, he said.