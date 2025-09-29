IMD forecasts rise in night temperatures by up to 5 degrees in northwest India

NEW DELHI: As the monsoon withdraws from most parts of Northwest India, the intrusion of dry air from the northwest has led to hot and humid conditions in the region.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that night temperatures are expected to rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal in Northwest India over the next five days. This is said to benefit the kharif crops.

According to IMD, when maximum temperatures are 3 degrees Celsius above normal, combined with above-normal relative humidity, the weather is classified as hot and humid. However, scientists predict that temperatures will drop after October 5 due to the arrival of a fresh patch of western disturbances, which will bring mild cool winds and rainfall to the plains of North India.

Currently, the line marking the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon passes through Veraval, Bharuch, Ujjain, Jhansi, and Shahjahanpur.

In Delhi, the maximum and minimum temperatures over the past 24 hours ranged from approximately 35 to 38 degrees Celsius and 24 to 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The minimum temperature was above normal by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature exceeded normal by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius.