Left parties push RJD, Congress for bigger seat share in Bihar assembly elections

NEW DELHI: With the assembly election campaigns picking up pace in Bihar, pressure is mounting on the senior partners of the opposition alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, as the Left parties are pressing for a significantly larger share this time.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, and CPI-Marxist (CPM) are collectively demanding at least 75 assembly seats.

Though the Communist Party of India’s (CPI’s) general secretary D Raja on Monday said that the party is expecting a ‘reasonable’ share as part of Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), the party is eying a fourfold increase this time.

“These are the things which our party congress decided. I have told you, CPI is a widespread force, and it has a strong demand in different parts of India. The CPI is a force to reckon with. A respectable share for us will ensure the victory of the opposition alliance,” said Raja.

He was speaking at a press conference in Delhi. Sources within the party said that it had conveyed a demand for at least 24 constituencies, citing its growing organisational strength across the state. In the previous election, the CPI fielded candidates on six seats and could win only two.