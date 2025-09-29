NEP has changed edu sector, opened doors for international universities: British Council

NEW DELHI: The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has been truly transformative for the landscape of India’s education landscape, said the Country Director India of the British Council, Alison Barrett. It has paved the way for international universities to establish campuses across the country.

In an exclusive interaction with this newspaper, Barrett touched upon various aspects, including trade between the UK and India. On the NEP 2020, she said, “In just five years, what began as an ambitious blueprint has already reshaped the sector – paving way for joint and dual degrees, encouraging research collaboration, supporting student mobility and enabling international universities to establish campuses in India.”

UK’s University of Southampton was the first foreign university to open a branch campus in the country in July 2025 under the new UGC regulations which began a new era in higher education partnerships, she specified.