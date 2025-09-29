Omar Abdullah accuses Centre of betrayal over J&K and Ladakh, slams delay in statehood restoration

The 55-year-old also criticised the sudden shift in stance towards Ladakhi leaders, especially climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

“A gentleman who, until yesterday, was praising the Prime Minister as an environmental warrior and thanking him profusely in 2019 for fulfilling the dreams of Ladakhis by giving UT status… nobody found fault with him then. Today, suddenly, we find a Pakistani connection. Two days ago, there was none. Where did it come from?” he asked.

Protests in support of the demand for statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution took a violent turn on 24 September, leaving four people dead and many injured. Following the incident, Wangchuk, who has been among those leading the protest, was detained under the National Security Act (NSA).

On Jammu and Kashmir's demand for restoring statehood, Abdullah accused the central government of failing to honour its own commitments.

“You told us it was a three-stage process, first delimitation, then elections, and finally statehood. The first two have been completed, but the third has gone nowhere. And then you wonder why there is a trust deficit,” he said.

Abdullah cautioned that the trust deficit was eroding public faith, despite the unprecedented participation of Jammu and Kashmir residents in recent elections, both Parliamentary and Assembly.

He also referred to recent Supreme Court remarks on statehood, where petitioners urging the Centre to fulfil its promise of restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s status were told to consider “ground realities” such as the Pahalgam terror attack.