Pradhan calls on Nitish to seal seat-sharing deal, announcement likely soon

PATNA: Seat-sharing deal among NDA partners for assembly elections has almost been sealed after Union minister and BJP’s election in-charge for Bihar Dharmendra Pradhan’s meeting with Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar in Patna on Sunday.

Accompanied by deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, Pradhan discussed seat-sharing arrangements with Nitish. JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha was also present at the meeting. BJP leaders, however, described it a courtesy meeting.

Sources said the BJP and JD(U) have stuck a consensus, and an official announcement is expected to be made soon. The emerging formula indicated that JD(U) could contest on 102 seats and BJP on 101. The arithmetic has been reached keeping Nitish’s insistence of “at least one more seat than BJP” in mind. The sources claimed that Pradhan shared information about seats to be contested by BJP with Nitish.