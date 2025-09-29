Prashant Kishor demands Bihar deputy CM's resignation for misleading court in 1995 murder case

PATNA: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday demanded the immediate resignation of Bihar’s deputy chief minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary for securing relief in a 1995 murder case by providing wrong information to the court about his age.

Talking to media persons, Kishor said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should immediately drop Choudhary from his cabinet and get him arrested for being a murder accused in the killing of six persons and misleading the court by providing wrong information about his real age.

“If CM does not take action, a delegation of the party will meet the Governor to demand Choudhary's resignation and his arrest,” Kishor said, adding that how could a man remain on the constitutional post after being a murder accused?

Samrat Choudhary, also known as Rakesh Kumar or Rakesh Kumar Maurya, was booked in connection with the murder of six persons under the Tarapur police station limits in Munger district in 1995.

He secured relief from the court on the plea that he was underage at the time of the incident.

Kishor said that Choudhary had claimed before the Supreme court that he was only 15 years old when the incident took place. As a result, he was released from the court on the plea of being a juvenile. The matter remained under wraps for years.