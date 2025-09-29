Prashant Kishor reveals Rs 241 crore earnings; takes jab at Grand Alliance, NDA over corruption

PATNA: Days after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader sought details about the funding of the Jan Suraaj Party, its founder and political strategist, Prashant Kishor, on Monday disclosed his income sources, stating that he earned Rs 241 crore as consultancy fees over the past three years.

“Jan Suraaj Party’s funding is transparent and clean. I worked as a consultant and charged fees for my work. I earned Rs 241 crore in three years, paid Rs 31 crore as GST and Rs 20 crore as Income Tax, and donated Rs 98.5 crore to Jan Suraaj Party through cheque,” Kishor told the media.

He acknowledged that the party also received donations from others. “Before seeking assistance, you start with yourself. I have done nothing wrong despite questions about my sources of income. I want to clarify that there is no wrongdoing in Jan Suraaj Party,” he added.

Addressing comparisons with politicians with tainted pasts, Kishor said he came to Bihar with a clear vision. “I have not come to Bihar to make money. Every rupee I have earned is accounted for under government scrutiny. I will stay in Bihar for the next 10 years until the system changes,” he said.