Punjab Police on high alert after intel on ISI threats to disrupt peace

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has enhanced security measures in all districts, particularly along the Indo-Pak border, after receiving intelligence inputs indicating attempts to disturb peace in the region.

After chairing a high-level Law and Order Review Meeting at Amritsar, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, “There are specific intelligence inputs suggesting that after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s ISI is desperately trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab. To counter this, we have deployed 57 additional companies, including seven from the Border Security Force (BSF) across seven border districts”.

Officers of Commissionerate Police Amritsar and Border Range, including Amritsar Rural Police, Batala Police, Gurdaspur Police, Pathankot Police and Tarn Taran Police, took part in the high-level meeting.

Yadav said that due to recent floods, there was a surge in cross-border smuggling activities, with narcotics and arms being pushed from Pakistan into Punjab.

“The police, in coordination with the BSF, have foiled several trafficking attempts in recent weeks. In the latest trend, Pakistan-based anti-national elements are pushing small weapons along with contraband. Around 78 pistols have been recovered in the recent past,” he said.