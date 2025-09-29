'Rahul Gandhi will be shot in chest': Congress writes to Amit Shah over BJP leader's death threat, demands action

The Congress party on Monday slammed the BJP over the death threat issued against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The party had also written to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding “immediate and exemplary” legal action against Printu Mahadev, spokesperson of Kerala BJP after he said " Rahul Gandhi will be shot in the chest".

“The BJP has crossed all limits. This is no off-the-cuff remark or hyperbole. This is a cold and calculated death threat to a leader who stands with every Indian in the fight for justice,” the party said.

The Congress in an X post asked if this was part of a “larger, sinister conspiracy” being hatched against Rahul Gandhi.

“Does the BJP endorse the politics of criminal intimidation, violence and even death threats,” the Congress wrote in its post.