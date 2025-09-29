Report claims BJP move to remove nearly 80,000 Muslim voters from electoral rolls in Bihar's Dhaka

However, it did not mention why the party wanted the voters to be deleted from the list, even when the application forms require the BLAs to provide reasons.

The most bizarre submission was made on the last day for the submission of complaints, August 31. The submission, signed by Dhiraj Kumar, sought the removal of 78,384 Muslim voters from Dhaka's electoral rolls. Their names and EPIC numbers were listed systematically in the submission.

The submission said that people who had not existed on the voter list till January 2025 had been put on the SIR draft list without providing the various documentary proofs that the ECI mandated, including their domicile certificates.

Subsequently, an official letter on the letterhead of the BJP state headquarters in Patna was sent to the CEO, seeking the deletion of the same 78,384 Muslim voters, but for a different reason. The letter claimed that the voters were not Indian citizens.

The letter was signed by one 'Lokesh' as Tirhut Pramandal Prabhari, Election Management Department, Bihar.

According to the Reporter's Collective, when contacted, BJP's local leaders denied the existence of a person named Lokesh representing the party. However, the party leaders did not deny the existence of the letter or renounce the applications filed by the BLA.

Moreover, the BJP has so far not distanced itself from the submissions nor filed any police complaint regarding them being forgeries in the party's name.

Massive disenfranchisement

According to the investigation, among the nearly 80,000 voters that the BJP wants removed from the electoral rolls is the entire family of Firoz Alam, the sarpanch of the Fulwaria Gram Panchayat, the village of MLA Pawan Jaiswal.

"My family has lived in this village for several generations. I have contested in the local panchayat elections. How could I have done this if I am not a resident of India? Now, the BJP has shared my name, my wife’s name, and the name of my children, naming them as dubious voters,” Alam was quoted as saying by the Reporters Collective.

In the Chandanbara village with a majority Mulsim population, the 5000 voters named in the BJP's complaint include booth-level officers, school teachers, and booth-level agents.

With a substantive Muslim-Yadav population, Dhaka, a constituency in the Indo-Nepal border, has historically been a stronghold of the Congress and later the RJD.

Notably, the BJP wrested the Dhaka seat from the RJD in the 2020 Assembly elections by a margin of 10,114 votes against the total 2.08 lakh votes polled. Now the BJP has allegedly made attempts to remove 40% of the voters in the constituency, which could have a significant impact on the upcoming elections.

The revelations come at a time when the ECI is facing flak from the opposition parties for the lack of transparency in the SIR exercise. The opposition parties have stated that the exercise, conducted in a hurried manner just ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar, is intended to disenfranchise a large population in favour of the BJP-led NDA alliance.