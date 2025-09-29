Three killed after being hit by train in Bengal

KOLKATA: Three people, including a woman and her child, were killed after being hit by a train while crossing the railway tracks in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, police said on Monday.

The tragic accident occurred near Shyamnagar station on Saturday night, prompting locals to stage a protest and block the tracks for an hour, blaming the railways for negligence.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman was crossing the tracks when her child slipped from her arms and fell onto the path of the oncoming Gour Express. A fruit seller on the platform, witnessing the situation, rushed to rescue them but all three were struck by the train.

Locals attempted to save the seriously injured victims by arranging for an ambulance. However, the level crossing operator allegedly refused to open the gates to allow the emergency vehicle through. As a result, the victims had to be carried by hand across a distance before being placed in the ambulance. They were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.