Two more held in Gujarat's Rs 194 crore turmeric farm scam, total arrests rise to 12

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s Rajkot witnessed one of the biggest-ever financial scams where traders were lured in with hopes of a high-return turmeric farming, only to be duped of Rs 64.80 crore.

The traders were duped by Maharashtra-based A.S. Agri & Aqua LLP, which later defaulted on a total payment of Rs 194 crore as per the agreement.

Two key engineers-turned-marketing-executives, who played a pivotal role in the racket, were arrested by the Crime Branch in Maharashtra, taking the total arrests to 12. The duo has been remanded till September 30.

However, seven accused, including the mastermind and the company’s 55 per cent owner, Prashant Jade, still remain absconding.

The arrested have been identified as Kamlesh Mahadevrao Ozhe and Avinash Baban Sangle, from Maharashtra’s Kalwar and Narpoli areas. Both are engineers-turned-marketing executives and 2.5 per cent partners in the company.

Investigations revealed that Rs 62 lakh was funneled into Kamlesh’s account and Rs 92 lakh into Avinash’s account directly from the company’s funds.

Initially investors themselves, the duo later joined the company as partners in 2021, aggressively marketing the scheme to other investors. They collected sensitive data, built investor networks, and convinced traders with slick presentations and YouTube videos showcasing “successful” turmeric farms.

The complaint, filed by Rajkot businessman Prashantbhai Pradeepbhai Kanabar, details how the scam took place.