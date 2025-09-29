UP on an unstoppable path of growth under CM Yogi Adityanath: Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

LUCKNOW: The third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS-2025) concluded on Monday with a grand closing ceremony in the presence of Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, as the chief guest on the final day.

While congratulating the Uttar Pradesh government on the event's resounding success, the Union Minister said that UPITS reflected the economic, industrial, and cultural potential not only of the state but of India as a whole.

He urged a collective commitment to promote indigenous products, encourage entrepreneurship, and realize the vision of a Viksit India by 2047.

Highlighting transformation in Uttar Pradesh over the past eight years, the Union Minister attributed it to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the decisive governance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying the state was now on an unstoppable growth trajectory.

He emphasised that a secure business environment and robust infrastructure had made Uttar Pradesh emerge as the preferred destination for investors.

The Minister highlighted UPITS 2025 as unique in its inclusivity, bringing together ministers, government officials, industry representatives, entrepreneurs, exporters, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and startup founders.

“When all stakeholders come together, it creates the perfect synergy, which is the true secret behind Uttar Pradesh’s development journey,” remarked the union minister.

Referring to “GST Savings Festival” which commenced from September 22, the minister noted that the reduction in taxes on everyday items was a significant gift for consumers during Navratri.

He described September 22nd as a historic milestone—the largest reform since independence, the impact of which would be felt for decades.

He said that India now stood as the fourth-largest economy in the world and would soon become the third-largest, with substantial foreign exchange reserves.

Goyal added that Indian passports are now symbols of respect and trust, and that developed nations worldwide are eager to establish free-trade agreements with India.