UP on an unstoppable path of growth under CM Yogi Adityanath: Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

LUCKNOW: The third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS-2025) concluded on Monday with a grand closing ceremony in the presence of Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, as the chief guest on the final day.
While congratulating the Uttar Pradesh government on the event's resounding success, the Union Minister said that UPITS reflected the economic, industrial, and cultural potential not only of the state but of India as a whole.
He urged a collective commitment to promote indigenous products, encourage entrepreneurship, and realize the vision of a Viksit India by 2047.
Highlighting transformation in Uttar Pradesh over the past eight years, the Union Minister attributed it to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the decisive governance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying the state was now on an unstoppable growth trajectory.
He emphasised that a secure business environment and robust infrastructure had made Uttar Pradesh emerge as the preferred destination for investors.
The Minister highlighted UPITS 2025 as unique in its inclusivity, bringing together ministers, government officials, industry representatives, entrepreneurs, exporters, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and startup founders.
“When all stakeholders come together, it creates the perfect synergy, which is the true secret behind Uttar Pradesh’s development journey,” remarked the union minister.
Referring to “GST Savings Festival” which commenced from September 22, the minister noted that the reduction in taxes on everyday items was a significant gift for consumers during Navratri.
He described September 22nd as a historic milestone—the largest reform since independence, the impact of which would be felt for decades.
He said that India now stood as the fourth-largest economy in the world and would soon become the third-largest, with substantial foreign exchange reserves.
Goyal added that Indian passports are now symbols of respect and trust, and that developed nations worldwide are eager to establish free-trade agreements with India.
Referring to the situation in Uttar Pradesh prior to 2017, Goyal stated that the state was in the grip of an atmosphere of fear and crime. Traders felt unsafe, half of Noida's projects remained incomplete, and many factories had shut down. However, the scenario transformed after Yogi government came to power.
Law and order were strengthened, investor confidence returned, and a new era of inclusive development began when the people of Uttar Pradesh voted the BJP to power in 2017 with a two-thirds majority.
Goyal highlighted that Uttar Pradesh was the first state to establish a separate Ministry for Export Promotion.
The One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has expanded to over 750 districts nationwide, with more than 1,200 products gaining global recognition.
“Today, whether visited by the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Union Minister, or foreign Ambassador, ODOP products are proudly presented as gifts, boosting the morale of entrepreneurs,” he stated.
Referring to Unity Malls, envisioned by Prime Minister Modi, Goyal said these malls were being developed in every state. In Uttar Pradesh, three malls would be established in Lucknow, Agra, and Varanasi, showcasing ODOP products from all 75 districts of the state and across India.
Those malls would serve as platforms for women entrepreneurs and young people, opening up new avenues of opportunity.
Emphasising Prime Minister Modi's definition of Swadeshi, Goyal urged citizens to pledge to purchase indigenous products wherever possible. He explained that Swadeshi represents goods made with the blood and sweat of Indian people, produced on Indian soil.
While companies, investments, and technology can come from abroad, production and employment should remain in India.
Goyal said that UPITS had provided a vast platform, giving Uttar Pradesh’s products global recognition. From glassware from Firozabad, brass work from Moradabad, Banarasi sarees, Lucknow chikankari, to Agra’s leather products, the event has showcased the state’s craftsmanship to the world.
He emphasised that UPITS is not just an exhibition but a living example of Uttar Pradesh’s new industrial policy, and that the recent reduction in GST rates will further boost local consumption, benefiting all participants.