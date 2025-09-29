West Bengal govt launches emergency measures ahead of heavy rain forecast from October 1

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has initiated emergency measures following forecasts of heavy rainfall from 1 October, a senior official said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued instructions to officials, and is said to be closely monitoring the developing situation.

“Taking note of the situation, we have initiated comprehensive emergency measures. All departments concerned have been put on alert. The Chief Minister is personally overseeing developments,” the official told PTI.

Twelve people have lost their lives in recent incidents of torrential rain and electrocution in Kolkata and adjoining areas.

To manage the situation, the administration has set up a control room, where a senior IAS officer will be stationed.