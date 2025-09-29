West Bengal govt launches emergency measures ahead of heavy rain forecast from October 1

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has initiated emergency measures following forecasts of heavy rainfall from 1 October, a senior official said on Sunday.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued instructions to officials, and is said to be closely monitoring the developing situation.
“Taking note of the situation, we have initiated comprehensive emergency measures. All departments concerned have been put on alert. The Chief Minister is personally overseeing developments,” the official told PTI.
Twelve people have lost their lives in recent incidents of torrential rain and electrocution in Kolkata and adjoining areas.
To manage the situation, the administration has set up a control room, where a senior IAS officer will be stationed.
“Round-the-clock monitoring will be ensured. The control room will remain operational throughout the festive season, from 26 September to 7 October, 20–24 October, and 27–28 October,” the official added.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the likely formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, expected to result in isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall across many parts of West Bengal from 2–4 October.
The IMD has also predicted squally winds with speeds of 35–45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h during this period.
“The sea condition is likely to be rough. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea over the north and central Bay of Bengal along and off the West Bengal-Odisha coasts on these days,” the IMD said in a bulletin.