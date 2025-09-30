11th-grade student lynched in UP's Gorakhpur following bike collision; family alleges foul play

LUCKNOW: An 11th-grade student, Akash Nishad, was beaten to death by a mob following a bike collision while he was returning home with his friends after watching Durga Puja celebrations in Gorakhpur on Monday night.

Akash’s bike collided with another motorcycle in Sahjanwa tehsil around 10 pm on Monday. As the accident drew attention, locals rushed to the spot. In a fit of rage, they surrounded Akash and brutally assaulted him.

The victim was rushed to BRD Medical College where doctors declared him brought dead upon arrival.

According to local sources, Akash Nishad, 19, a resident of Pali Bankatwa village, had gone with friends to witness the Durga Puja festivities in Sahjanwa. While returning around 10:30 pm, their bike collided with another motorcycle near Cinema Road in Sahjanwa.

Following the crash, a crowd gathered at the spot and began assaulting the youths. Akash was beaten so brutally that he was left unconscious. His friends, Nikki, 12, Vishal, 15, and Ranjit, 15, were also thrashed.