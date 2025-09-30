41K displaced, 65L acres of crops damaged in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: More than 41,000 people were displaced and crops over 65 lakh acres of land were damaged amid the torrential rains across Maharashtra.

According to a state disaster management report, 156 people were displaced in Thane, 36 in Palghar, 13,724 in Solapur and 38 in Nasik district.

Moreover, 25 people were displaced in Jalgaon district, 3,497 in Ahilya Nagar, 8,029 in Sambhaji Nagar, 8,500 in Jalna, 2,000 in Beed, 3,957 in Dharashiv, 85 in Parbhani and 1,020 in Nanded district. A total of 41,067 have been displaced across Maharashtra. The state government has set up 4,167 temporary shelters for them.