Air India-Airbus pilot training centre inaugurated in Gurugram to train 5,000 pilots over next decade

NEW DELHI: Over 5,000 new pilots are expected to be trained over the next decade in the advanced pilot training centre at Gurugram, inaugurated on Tuesday by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. The state-of-the-art facility is a 50:50 joint venture between Airbus and Air India.

In a statement, Naidu said, “Through this joint venture, ten cutting-edge simulators, including India’s first A350 simulators, will be installed with a planned investment of over Rs 1,000 crore.” Billing it as a milestone for India’s rapidly growing aviation ecosystem, the Minister added, “This landmark facility will ensure self-reliance in pilot training, advancing PM Narendra Modiji’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

An official release from the airline said the Air India-Airbus training centre (located inside the Air India Aviation Training Academy) will support the exponential growth of commercial aviation in India. “It is designed to train pilots for the Airbus 320 and A350 aircraft families, and its courses are approved by both the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.”

The 12,000 sqm centre is now equipped with two Rull Flight Simulators for the Airbus A320 family aircraft. It will be further equipped with six A320 simulators and two A350 simulators progressively, the release said.