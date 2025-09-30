Bangkok-bound AirAsia flight makes emergency return to Lucknow after hydraulic failure

LUCKNOW: Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow saw tense moments on Monday night when AirAsia flight FD 147, bound for Bangkok, was forced to land after facing a technical snag shortly after take-off.

According to airport sources, the aircraft, carrying 132 passengers and six crew members, took off at 10:50 pm but developed a hydraulic failure while in the air.

Acting swiftly, the pilots circled over Lucknow’s airspace for 21 minutes before safely landing the aircraft back at the airport.

The flight was subsequently cancelled, and the grounded aircraft was handed over to engineers for inspection and repairs.

While some passengers opted for refunds, others were accommodated at a nearby hotel. The airline assured that all necessary safety protocols were followed and that passenger well-being remained the top priority.

Interestingly, this was not the first time FD 147 has faced trouble. In June, the same flight suffered a tyre puncture, raising concerns about recurring technical issues.

Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough review before the aircraft is cleared for future operations.