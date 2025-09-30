Bhutan to be connected with India via railway network, 2 projects launched

NEW DELHI: India and Bhutan will soon be connected by rail, as the Ministry of Railways announced two major cross-border projects on Monday. The projects will link Bhutan’s industrial towns of Gelephu and Samtse with Kokrajhar and Banarhat in Assam, with a total investment of Rs 4,033 crore.

Fully funded by India, these railway connections are expected to improve the movement of goods and people, strengthen trade, and create employment opportunities.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, accompanied by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, said the projects will commence soon, with completion targets of four years for the Kokrajhar–Gelephu line and three years for the Banarhat–Samtse line.

A total of 89 km of fully electrified track will be laid, allowing modern, made-in-India trains to operate for both freight and passenger services. Vaishnaw said environmental concerns have been fully considered.