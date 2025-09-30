Bomb threat on Indigo Mumbai–Delhi flight turns out to be hoax

NEW DELHI: Tense moments unfolded on an Indigo flight from Mumbai to Delhi with over 200 passengers when a bomb threat was discovered midair on a tissue in the lavatory, but it was later confirmed to be a hoax.

Flight No 6E 672, an A320 Neo aircraft, took off from 6.14 pm from Mumbai airport and landed at 7.53 am at IGI airport, according to flight tracking platform Flightradar24.

An airport source said, “When the flight was airborne after it took off from Mumbai, a cabin crew member found a tissue inside the lavatory with three words scrawled on it `Bomb in Engine’. The staff informed the cockpit crew, who alerted the Air Traffic Control at Delhi airport about it.”

An emergency was declared at the IGIA airport, with the Central Industrial Security Force, airport police and fire personnel waiting for the arrival of the flight.

As soon as the flight landed on Runway 27, the passengers were quickly deboarded. “The flight was taken to a separate isolation bay in T1 for checks. All checks were carried out and the threat was found to be a hoax,” he said.

Confirming the incident, an Indigo spokesperson said, "A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 762 operating from Mumbai to Delhi on September 30. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft was cleared for operations.”