Delhi leads in murder, violence against women among metropolitan cities; crimes against STs rise 28% in 2023: NCRB

NEW DELHI: Delhi reported the highest number of murder cases at 503 among metropolitan cities, followed by Bengaluru with 206 and Jaipur with 129, according to National Crime Records Bureau data.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 124 such cases and Ahmedabad reported 109.

In Delhi, 59 incidents took place due to family disputes, 18 due to land and property dispute, 43 during dacoity or robbery, 21 due to love affair, and 28 due to illicit relationship, the data showed.

Delhi also topped in abduction and kidnapping cases with 5,715, followed by Jammu and Kashmir with 1,004, among union territories.

Among metropolitan cities, the national capital recorded 5,681 cases of abduction and kidnapping, followed by Mumbai with 1,798 and Bengaluru with 1,158.

Similarly, the national capital reported the highest number of crimes against women at 13,366, with a chargesheeting rate of 69.9, among metropolitan cities with over 2 million population. Delhi was followed by Mumbai with 6,025 cases, Bengaluru with 4,870, and Jaipur with 3,872.

India recorded 27,721 murder cases in 2023, a decline of 2.8 per cent from 2022, while crimes against Scheduled Tribes rose sharply by 28 per cent during the same period.

Cybercrimes saw a 31.2 per cent increase with 86,420 cases, as compared to 65,893 reported in 2022.