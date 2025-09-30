Delhi leads in murder, violence against women among metropolitan cities; crimes against STs rise 28% in 2023: NCRB

NEW DELHI: Delhi reported the highest number of murder cases at 503 among metropolitan cities, followed by Bengaluru with 206 and Jaipur with 129, according to National Crime Records Bureau data.
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 124 such cases and Ahmedabad reported 109.
In Delhi, 59 incidents took place due to family disputes, 18 due to land and property dispute, 43 during dacoity or robbery, 21 due to love affair, and 28 due to illicit relationship, the data showed.
Delhi also topped in abduction and kidnapping cases with 5,715, followed by Jammu and Kashmir with 1,004, among union territories.
Among metropolitan cities, the national capital recorded 5,681 cases of abduction and kidnapping, followed by Mumbai with 1,798 and Bengaluru with 1,158.
Similarly, the national capital reported the highest number of crimes against women at 13,366, with a chargesheeting rate of 69.9, among metropolitan cities with over 2 million population. Delhi was followed by Mumbai with 6,025 cases, Bengaluru with 4,870, and Jaipur with 3,872.
India recorded 27,721 murder cases in 2023, a decline of 2.8 per cent from 2022, while crimes against Scheduled Tribes rose sharply by 28 per cent during the same period.
Cybercrimes saw a 31.2 per cent increase with 86,420 cases, as compared to 65,893 reported in 2022.
The national record keeper of crimes and trends revealed that 28,522 cases of murder were reported in India in 2022, which came down to 27,721 cases in 2023, a dip of 2.8 per cent.
“‘Disputes' (9,209 cases) was the motive in the highest number of murder cases during 2023, followed by 'Personal Vendetta or Enmity' (3,458 cases) and 'Gain' (1,890 cases)," the report said.
Crimes against Scheduled Tribes saw a jump of 28.8 per cent from 10,064 cases in 2022 to 12,960 cases in 2023, it said.
The overall crime rate in the category also saw a surge from 9.6 in 2022 to 12.4 in 2023.
Crimes against women showed a nominal increase of 0.4 per cent from 4.45 lakh cases in 2022 to 4,48,211 cases in 2023.
"Majority of cases under crime against women under IPC were registered under 'Cruelty by Husband or Relatives' (1,33,676 cases, 29.8%) and 'Kidnapping and Abduction of Women' (88,605 cases, 19.8%), followed by 'Assault on Women with intent to outrage her modesty' (83,891 cases, 18.71%) and 'Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)' (66,232 cases, 14.8%)," it said.