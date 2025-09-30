EC releases final voter list after SIR in Bihar ahead of assembly elections

PATNA: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday released the final list of electoral rolls after Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar ahead of assembly elections.
The revised list has been made available on the official website of the poll body. Voters can check and verify their details online at https://voters.eci.gov.in.
According to the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar, there are 7,41,92,357 registered voters in Bihar. Of them, 3,92,07,604 electors are male and 3,49,82,828 are female. In addition, there are altogether 1,725 third-gender voters in the state.
According to official records, 4,03,985 electors were 85 or above 85 years of age, whereas the number of young voters (between 18-19 years of age) stood at 14,01,150. Voters with physical disability account for 7,20,709.
According to EC, more than 36,000 voters lodged claims to add their names, while 2.17 lakh voters filed for removal of names. Around three lakh voters were given notices for not submitting the required documents.
In the final electoral roll, the names of deceased, transferred, and duplicate voters identified during the SIR have not been included.
According to the office of Bihar CEO, physical copies of the electoral rolls will be made available to all District Election-cum-District Magistrates. The final roll will also be provided to all recognised national and state-level political parties.
It included the names of more than 7.24 crore voters who had submitted their enumeration forms.
The state assembly elections will be held using this electoral roll.
The draft electoral rolls were published on August 1 and were open for ‘claims and objections’ by individuals and political parties till September 1. There were 7.24 crore electors in the draft electoral rolls.
Bihar SIR faced strong criticism from Opposition parties, which argued that it could disenfranchise millions of legitimate voters.
In response, the EC maintained that the process is designed to ensure no eligible citizen is excluded while preventing ineligible individuals from appearing on the voter list.
The SIR was conducted after a gap of 22 years. Around 65 lakh voters had been removed from the draft electoral rolls, including those who had died, permanently moved out of the state, or were registered as voters in multiple locations.
The Supreme Court is also hearing petitions against the SIR exercise.