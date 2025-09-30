EC releases final voter list after SIR in Bihar ahead of assembly elections

PATNA: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday released the final list of electoral rolls after Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar ahead of assembly elections.

The revised list has been made available on the official website of the poll body. Voters can check and verify their details online at https://voters.eci.gov.in.

According to the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar, there are 7,41,92,357 registered voters in Bihar. Of them, 3,92,07,604 electors are male and 3,49,82,828 are female. In addition, there are altogether 1,725 third-gender voters in the state.

According to official records, 4,03,985 electors were 85 or above 85 years of age, whereas the number of young voters (between 18-19 years of age) stood at 14,01,150. Voters with physical disability account for 7,20,709.

According to EC, more than 36,000 voters lodged claims to add their names, while 2.17 lakh voters filed for removal of names. Around three lakh voters were given notices for not submitting the required documents.

In the final electoral roll, the names of deceased, transferred, and duplicate voters identified during the SIR have not been included.