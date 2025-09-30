Experts say early genetic tests help to choose healthy lifestyle, control diseases

BENGALURU: Gone are the days when a heart attack or cancer were associated with stress, unhealthy lifestyle and bad eating habits. Genetics always played an underlying role, and medical experts point out that early testing of one’s genetic pattern will now be beneficial in choosing the right and healthy lifestyle to control diseases at the right time.

And age is no factor in this. “I always knew that Type-2 diabetes is genetic, and there was no such case in my house. My parents are not diabetic. I love my sweets. However, over time, I started repeatedly falling ill. I used to get tired at college and work. My workouts were also becoming strenuous. I started undergoing multiple tests and treatments for my deteriorating health. Doctors advised me to get a genetic test done after I complained of severe pain in my back. I suffered a mild heart attack,” said Prajesh (name changed), a 25-year-old software professional in Gurugram.

His genetic tests revealed that he carried a strain of Type-1 diabetes, which is rare. Discussions during treatment revealed that his grandparents had a history of diabetes, and his parents were carriers of the strain. He is now undergoing treatment with a doctor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

Another similar case was cited by Dr Nitin Kapoor, Professor and Head (Unit-1) Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metobolism, Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore. He said that during his course of treatment of a patient suffering from thyroid cancer, he learnt that the family had reported a cancer case earlier too. The patient had a one-year-old child. Wasting no time, a genetic test was done on the child and cancer cells were found. Thus, an immediate operation was done to address the issue. It was better than waiting till it developed.