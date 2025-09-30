Nation

Five killed as truck collides with two motorcycles in MP's Bhind

The incident took place near a culvert on Bhind-Etawah National Highway under Phoop police station limits, they said.
The truck collided head-on with the motorcycles near Tedhi Puliya
BHIND: Five persons were killed when a canter-truck crashed into two motorcycles on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place near a culvert on Bhind-Etawah National Highway under Phoop police station limits, they said.

The truck collided head-on with the motorcycles near Tedhi Puliya, killing five persons, including a woman and a girl, Phoop police station in-charge Satyendra Singh Rajput said.

The police were trying to identify the deceased, and a probe was on into the incident, he added.

