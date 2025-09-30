Gujarat man dies in custody two weeks after arrest for 'leaking' sensitive documents to journalist

AHMEDABAD: Nishidh Jani, a Gujarat Maritime Board clerk arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive documents to journalist Mahesh Langa, died in hospital after his health collapsed inside Sabarmati jail. His sudden death amid corruption and GST scam allegations linking him to Langa has raised serious questions.

Jani died under mysterious circumstances just two weeks after his arrest in a sensitive document leak case tied to Langa. Already suffering from a lung-related ailment, he was lodged in Sabarmati Central Prison when his health deteriorated late Monday night.

According to Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty, jail officials rushed Jani to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment. The police officer confirmed that Jani had long struggled with lung problems, but his sudden collapse while in custody has drawn attention.