“I love Muhammad” protest: Bareilly cleric’s aides arrested

LUCKNOW: Police action continues in Bareilly following last week’s violence, triggered after the “I love Muhammad” protest, with 34 arrests made so far, including close aides of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who has been named the main accused. Nadeem, a key associate of Raza, was arrested in Katra in Shahjahanpur. The Internet ban in Bareilly has been extended till September 30.

Maulana Raza was detained around midnight on Friday, nearly six hours after the unrest. He was produced before the remand magistrate and taken to Centra jail, and subsequently transferred to Fatehgarh Central Jail. Officials stated that the entire process was carried out “confidentially.”

As per the FIR, the violence after Friday namaz was part of a planned conspiracy. Police claim IMC members had decided on an indefinite protest rather than merely submitting a memorandum. Authorities said the conspirators planned to push minors when facing the police. “Innocent people will not face any trouble, but the guilty will not be spared either,” SP City Manush Pareek said.