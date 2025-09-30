“I love Muhammad” protest: Bareilly cleric’s aides arrested

LUCKNOW: Police action continues in Bareilly following last week’s violence, triggered after the “I love Muhammad” protest, with 34 arrests made so far, including close aides of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who has been named the main accused. Nadeem, a key associate of Raza, was arrested in Katra in Shahjahanpur. The Internet ban in Bareilly has been extended till September 30.
Maulana Raza was detained around midnight on Friday, nearly six hours after the unrest. He was produced before the remand magistrate and taken to Centra jail, and subsequently transferred to Fatehgarh Central Jail. Officials stated that the entire process was carried out “confidentially.”
As per the FIR, the violence after Friday namaz was part of a planned conspiracy. Police claim IMC members had decided on an indefinite protest rather than merely submitting a memorandum. Authorities said the conspirators planned to push minors when facing the police. “Innocent people will not face any trouble, but the guilty will not be spared either,” SP City Manush Pareek said.
The Bareilly Development Authority sealed Hotel Skylark, owned by Faham, who allegedly sheltered Raza. Faham Lawn and Flora Garden, owned by Mohammad Arif, who reportedly provided shelter to Saddam, brother-in-law of Ashraf, was also sealed. Jalsa Green Marriage Hall, also linked to Arif, was sealed for map violations.
Six more were arrested from Premnagar for allegedly inciting crowds near Bhoor Cemetery. Among them, Moin alias Chotikatwa and Faizul were accused of throwing acid at police personnel. Police said a former IMC district president allegedly gathered 1,600 stone-pelters through WhatsApp calls.
Five FIRs were filed in Kotwali, two in Baradari, and one each in Qila, Cantt, and Prem Nagar police stations, naming 125 people and 3,000 unidentified individuals. The clashes spread from Ala Hazrat Mosque to Naumahla, Novelty Square, Azamnagar, and Shyamganj Market, forcing markets to close.