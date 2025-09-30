‘India hub of non-communicable diseases’

India is witnessing a worrying rise in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like cardiovascular diseases, cancers, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases, says Dr. Vivek Singh, Chief of Health (ad interim), UNICEF, India. Speaking with TNIE, the public health expert said 63% of all deaths in India are caused by NCDs, cautioning that if India does not act decisively, these cases will continue to rise. Excerpts:

How huge is India’s NCD burden?

They account for about 63% of all deaths in India, but this number alone doesn’t capture the real crisis. What truly matters is the share of these deaths that occur between the ages of 30 and 70 - what the WHO defines as premature mortality.

In India, NCDs are cutting lives short during the most productive years, when people are most needed by their families, communities, and the economy. That is where the focus must lie: reducing premature mortality from NCDs. Globally, countries have committed under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.4 to reduce premature NCD mortality by one-third by 2030.

India has a long way to go. Currently, around 25-26% of NCD deaths in India occur in the 30–70 age group. By comparison, the figure is roughly 23% in Brazil, while in developed nations such as the Nordic countries or the United States, it is closer to 10–15%.

These numbers underline why India cannot simply compare itself to global averages. The challenge is not just about how many people die of NCDs, but when they die. Preventing early deaths is the real public health priority because no family, no society, and no economy can afford to lose people in their prime.