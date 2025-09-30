India re-elected to ICAO Council with more votes compared to previous poll

NEW DELHI: India has been re-elected to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a specialised UN agency, for the 2025-2028 term. The re-election has been made under the Part-II category, which comprises countries making the largest contribution to the provision of facilities for international civil air navigation.
The election took place this week (September 27) during the 42nd ICAO Assembly Session held in Montreal.
An official release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation said, “India secured more votes as compared to the 2022 elections, reflecting the growing confidence among Member States in its leadership and commitment to international civil aviation.”
For the 2025–2028 term, India reaffirms its commitment to carry out the following - strengthening international aviation safety, security, and sustainability; promoting equitable growth in air connectivity; advancing technology and innovation; and supporting ICAO’s No Country Left Behind initiative, the release said.
Earlier, on September 2, the Ministry of Civil Aviation hosted a reception for Ambassadors and High Commissioners in New Delhi ahead of the 42nd ICAO assembly session. On this occasion, Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu had sought the support of member states for India’s candidature for re-election for the 2025-2028 term.
The Ministry of External Affairs carried out continuous engagement with other member states and this diplomatic outreach strengthened India’s campaign for the ICAO Council elections. The representative of India at the ICAO headquarters also actively canvassed support for India’s re-election.
During his visit to Montreal, Naidu also held bilateral meetings with other member states and engaged with global aviation industry stakeholders.
“As one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world, India has attracted keen interest from global players in areas such as aircraft component manufacturing, MRO and skill development,” the release said.
A founding member of ICAO since 1944, India has maintained an uninterrupted presence on the Council for 81 years. It continues to play a pivotal role in advancing ICAO’s mission to promote safe, secure, sustainable, harmonized, and gender-inclusive international civil aviation. India is actively engaged in policy development, regulatory frameworks, and international aviation standards.
The ICAO Assembly, convened every three years, is the organization’s sovereign body, comprising all 193 signatory states to the Chicago Convention. The 36-member ICAO Council, elected by the 193 member states during the Assembly, serves as the governing body for a three-year term.