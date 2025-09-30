India re-elected to ICAO Council with more votes compared to previous poll

NEW DELHI: India has been re-elected to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a specialised UN agency, for the 2025-2028 term. The re-election has been made under the Part-II category, which comprises countries making the largest contribution to the provision of facilities for international civil air navigation.

The election took place this week (September 27) during the 42nd ICAO Assembly Session held in Montreal.

An official release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation said, “India secured more votes as compared to the 2022 elections, reflecting the growing confidence among Member States in its leadership and commitment to international civil aviation.”

For the 2025–2028 term, India reaffirms its commitment to carry out the following - strengthening international aviation safety, security, and sustainability; promoting equitable growth in air connectivity; advancing technology and innovation; and supporting ICAO’s No Country Left Behind initiative, the release said.

Earlier, on September 2, the Ministry of Civil Aviation hosted a reception for Ambassadors and High Commissioners in New Delhi ahead of the 42nd ICAO assembly session. On this occasion, Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu had sought the support of member states for India’s candidature for re-election for the 2025-2028 term.